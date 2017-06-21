WATCH LIVE: Saints Pre-Game Show

The crew at Wakin’ Bakin’ on Banks Street in Mid City is back in business after their kitchen was swamped with a foot of water on Saturday. “It was a normal Saturday all day, 2:30 we were getting ready to close and by 4:30 I had to turn the power off. It was just so fast, two of our three delivery drivers cars got flooded, one of them lives across the street and he just didn't know it was raining that hard until he got out and it was too late,” Conrad Chura, t...