Steve Scalise upgraded to 'fair' condition

Steve Scalise’s condition continues to improve after he was shot by a lone gunman last week in Virginia.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," read a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center issued by Scalise’s office.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that shooter James T. Hodgkinson acted alone when he opened fire on a Republican Congressional baseball practice.

Tim Slater, who leads the criminal division of the FBI's Washington field office, said Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism.

Scalise, 51, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the June 14 shooting. He has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized.

