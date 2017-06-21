Nine kids arrested for vandalizing school and damaging computers

Nine boys are in hot water after breaking into LaPlace Elementary School, vandalizing several classrooms and damaging computers. The St. John Sheriff's Office says the kids, ages 10-16, were arrested Tuesday, June 20, 2017 after deputies were called to the school on Greenwood Drive in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrives, deputies learned from a school official that a group of juveniles entered the building, vandalized several rooms and damaged several computer screens the night before about 8 p.m. During the initial investigation, the official could not provide an estimate for repairs to the classrooms and computer screens.

Recorded video surveillance from the school campus helped officers in identifying the juveniles, all from LaPlace.

The names of those arrested have not been released because of their ages. St. John officials did supply a list of the suspects ages and charges they are facing. That list includes the following:

10-year-old juvenile. Charges: simple burglary - immovable structure; and simple criminal damage to property - $500-$50,000 (felony)

12-year-old juvenile. Charges: simple burglary - immovable structure; simple criminal damage to property - $500-$50,000 (felony)

12-year-old juvenile. Charges: simple burglary – immovable structure; simple criminal damage to property $500-$50,000 (felony)

13-year-old juvenile. Charges: criminal damage to property $500-$50,000 (felony) and simple burglary – immovable structure

13-year-old juvenile. Charges: three counts of simple burglary – immovable structure, and three counts of simple criminal damage to property - $500-$50,000 (felony)

13-year-old juvenile. Charges: two counts simple burglary - immovable Structure; and two counts simple criminal damage to property - $500-$50,000 (felony)

14-year-old juvenile. Charges: three counts simple burglary - immovable structure; and three counts simple criminal damage to property - $500-$50,000 (felony)

14-year-old juvenile. Charges: two counts simple burglary - Immovable Structure; and two counts simple criminal damage damage to property $500-$50,000 (felony)

16-year-old juvenile: Charges: two counts simple burglary - Immovable Structure; two counts criminal damage to property - $500-$50,000 (felony)

The juveniles were released June 20, 2017 to their parents or guardians.

