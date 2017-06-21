Tidal flooding impacting Highway 1 in Golden Meadow, Mississippi Gulf Coast

Tidal flooding is impacting Highway 1, the road in and out of Grand Isle.

Only large trucks can pass on Highway 1 just south of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish.

Grand Isle is still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Cindy Wednesday.

Officials have been out assessing the damage as rain continues to fall.

Highway 1 in Grand Isle is open again after being inundated by the storm last night.

“A lot of that water has now covered street in Grand Isle,” said Jesse Lagrange of the Louisiana State Police. “And though they worked very hard leading up to the storm to bring in rocks to protect a vulnerable levee, the unprotected part of the levee suffered a lot of damage from the heavy seas.”

Grand Isle officials have been moving portable pump's around the island trying to pump out streets that are under water.

Winds from Tropical Storm Cindy continue to stir up things along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The winds continue to swell the Gulf of Mexico sending Gulf waters into places normally occupied by beach goers.

Along Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis and Waveland, Miss which is right next-door, the winds are pushing whitecaps across the beach into a paved area where benches are almost covered by water.

In the area of South Beach Boulevard tidal surge is not covering the beach as is the case on North Beach Boulevard.

