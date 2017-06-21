Tidal flooding impacting Highway 1 in Golden Meadow, Mississippi Gulf Coast

Only large trucks can pass on Highway 1 just south of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish.more>>
Nine boys are in hot water after breaking into LaPlace Elementary School, vandalizing several classrooms and damaging computers.more>>
Steve Scalise’s condition continues to improve after he was shot by a lone gunman last week in Virginia.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu and local officials will give an update on activity related to Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday at 11 a.m.more>>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.more>>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.more>>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.more>>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.more>>
