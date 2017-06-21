New Orleans residents urged not to let their guard down

Mayor Mitch Landrieu wants to make sure New Orleans residents understand the city is not in the clear from Tropical Storm Cindy.

"I think we've learned that being complacent can get you in trouble. It's better to be prepared. It's better to lean forward," Mayor Landrieu said on Wednesday.

While the National Weather Service lifted the Tropical Storm Warning for the city of New Orleans, residents are urged to take precautions.

"We will still see heavy rain and localized flooding. There is still potential for heavy bands of rain to hit us tonight that would cause flooding. We expect an additional 3-6 inches of rain over the next 48 hours," Landrieu said.

The mayor said there were about 7,100 homes lost power last night. Most of those customers have already had their electricity restored.

The mayor says Tropical Storm Cindy dumped up to four inches of rain on Tuesday. Landrieu says a rise in tides impacted the Venetian Isles and Lake Catherine communities.

The mayor asked people to stay off of flooded streets.

City leaders are monitoring the situation and will provide more updates as needed.

