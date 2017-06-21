New Orleans residents urged not to let their guard down

Mayor Mitch Landrieu wants to make sure New Orleans residents understand the city is not in the clear from Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
Only large trucks can pass on Highway 1 just south of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish.more>>
Nine boys are in hot water after breaking into LaPlace Elementary School, vandalizing several classrooms and damaging computers.more>>
Steve Scalise’s condition continues to improve after he was shot by a lone gunman last week in Virginia.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.more>>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.more>>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.more>>
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.more>>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
