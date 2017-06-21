LSU exuding relaxation with Kramer Robertson's hair dye

If the sights and sounds of LSU players joking around at Tuesday's practice on the heels of a 13-1 defeat to Oregon State weren't enough to convince onlookers that the Tigers were relaxed, then there was Paul Mainieri quipping that the sun came up in spite of the 17-game win streak coming to a skidding halt.

And if none of the actions Tuesday at practice were enough to convince the Tigers' fans to stay calm, seniors Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman took to Twitter to show off their new hairstyles:

While Freeman's short hair is a little less noticeable with blonde hair, Robertson's long locks drew the attention of many on Twitter. Robertson responded to one tweet comparing his new look his mom, Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey-Robertson:

This is good https://t.co/QKieJ3ZoJP — Kramer Robertson (@KramerR3) June 21, 2017

He also retweeted another comparison:

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/8NlXY1x1wj — Gabrielle Brewer (@GabrieIIeBrewer) June 21, 2017

The purple and gold will hope this latest rally cry will help them stave off elimination against Florida State Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.