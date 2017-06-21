David: Rain chances stay high

Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to impact the area through Friday. High amounts of tropical moisture will remain across the region over the next few days. Rounds of rain, some with torrential downpours will have the ability to cause flooding in spots.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday.

Tides will remain elevated and some coastal flooding will remain in areas outside the Risk Reduction System.

Over the weekend, rain chances will stay above normal and stay that way until a cold front brings drier weather by the middle of next week.

