David: Rain chances stay high

The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to impact the area through Friday.more>>
If the sights and sounds of LSU players joking around at Tuesday's practice on the heels of a 13-1 defeat to Oregon State weren't enough to convince onlookers that the Tigers were relaxed, then there was Paul Mainieri quipping that the sun came up in spite of the 17-game win streak coming to a skidding halt.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu wants to make sure New Orleans residents understand the city is not in the clear from Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
Only large trucks can pass on Highway 1 just south of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish.more>>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.more>>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.more>>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.more>>