Cindy severely damages Grand Isle burrito levee

School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
School closures and other activities have been canceled due to severe weather.more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
Road closures in Orleans and surrounding parishes.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
Only large trucks can pass on Highway 1 just south of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish.more>>
Only large trucks can pass on Highway 1 just south of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to dump rain on the metro New Orleans area as it slowly makes its way toward land.more>>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.more>>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.more>>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.more>>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.more>>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.more>>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.more>>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.more>>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.more>>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.more>>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.more>>