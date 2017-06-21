Tidal surge still a concern for low-lying coastal Jefferson Parish

Flooding is still very much a concern for people living in low-lying coastal Jefferson Parish.

Lafitte isn't out of the woods yet, and the main concern tonight and tomorrow is tidal surge.

Water covers the road in lower Lafitte, and you'll find similar sights in Crown Point and Barataria. All three sit in low-lying coastal Jefferson Parish outside of the hurricane protection levee system.

Mayor Tim Kern said they haven't had any water in homes yet, but it's close in some places. Crews have been working to sandbag vulnerable areas.

