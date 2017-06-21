Pelicans trade Tim Frazier to Wizards for draft pick

The Pelicans have added to their 2017 draft picks by trading point guard Tim Frazier to the Wizards for the 52nd selection in Thursday night's second round.

Frazier was added to the roster late in the 2015-16 season before playing 65 games most recently. During his time in New Orleans, the Penn State product averaged 8.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 steals.

GM Dell Demps now has the 40th and 52nd picks at his disposal when the draft begins Thursday at 6 PM.

