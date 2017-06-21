Pelicans trade Tim Frazier to Wizards for draft pick

The Pelicans have added to their 2017 draft picks by trading point guard Tim Frazier to the Wizards for the 52nd selection in Thursday night's second round.more>>
If the sights and sounds of LSU players joking around at Tuesday's practice on the heels of a 13-1 defeat to Oregon State weren't enough to convince onlookers that the Tigers were relaxed, then there was Paul Mainieri quipping that the sun came up in spite of the 17-game win streak coming to a skidding halt.more>>
Only six teams remain in the College World Series, and that number will shrink to five after tonight.more>>
LSU's path through the College World Series got a lot longer Monday night when their 13-1 loss to Oregon State put them on the verge of elimination, meaning they will have to beat Florida State once more and Oregon State twice, just to reach the best-of-three championship series next week.more>>
