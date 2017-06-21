Poche, big second inning lead LSU to 7-4 win to stay alive

LSU gets back to business and takes down Florida State 7-4 to keep their season alive. In the process, senior lefty Jared Poche picks up his 39th win, which gives him the LSU all-time record.

The Tigers went three up, three down in the first inning, but exploded in the second. It started with a Greg Deichmann double that got the crowd on its feet, followed by a Zach Watson single and Josh Smith RBI. After a Beau Jordan sacrifice bunt to score Watson form third, Mike Papierski reached base on an error.

Jake Slaughter, just re-inserted into the lineup today, broke the game open with a three-run home run to put LSU ahead 5-0.

The Seminoles quickly responded with a solo homer from Drew Mendoza in the bottom of the inning, but from there, the runs were few and far between. Poche went 8.0 innings giving up four runs and striking out four in the process.

With the win, the Tigers advance to Friday where they'll meet Oregon State again. The plan is for LSU to throw their ace Alex Lange, but they'll have to beat the Beavers back-to-back days to stay in the tournament.

