LSU relies on early run production to rebuild confidence

LSU's bats went stagnant in Monday's 13-1 loss to Oregon State, only procuring four hits on the night but Wednesday in a win-or-go-home contest against Florida State, the Tigers surpassed that total in the second inning alone.

The five hits led to five runs and a 5-0 lead that Paul Mainieri's team never gave back en route to a 7-4 victory. After the game, freshman centerfielder Zach Watson admitted that it was a stark contrast from their first two outings. "It gave us a lot of confidence," said Watson. "The first two games I think we were under too much pressure, trying to do too much and we came out today having fun and playing the game like we know how to play it."

Senior second baseman Cole Freeman was part of the hair-dying hijinks Tuesday night but recognized that the confidence wasn't tangible until after the second at-bat. "It was a relief to get out to an early start like we hadn't the first two games and kind of relax so yeah, if we can do that, we want to do that," he said.

LSU will look to carry their hot hitting to Friday as they look to hand Oregon State their first loss in 24 contests at 2 PM. They'll need a second win over the Beavers Saturday to advance to the championship series.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.