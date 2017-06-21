LSU relies on early run production to rebuild confidence

Jared Poche's school-record 39th career victory gives LSU a lifeline at the College World Series as the Tigers' 7-4 victory over Florida State means a rematch against Oregon State.more>>
LSU's bats went stagnant in Monday's 13-1 loss to Oregon State, only procuring four hits on the night but Wednesday in a win-or-go-home contest against Florida State, the Tigers surpassed that total in the second inning alonemore>>
LSU gets back to business and takes down Florida State 7-4 to keep their season alive.more>>
The Pelicans have added to their 2017 draft picks by trading point guard Tim Frazier to the Wizards for the 52nd selection in Thursday night's second round.more>>
