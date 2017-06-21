LSU's Jared Poche earns milestone victory as Tigers stave off elimination

Jared Poche's school-record 39th career victory gives LSU a lifeline at the College World Series as the Tigers' 7-4 victory over Florida State means a rematch against Oregon State.

Poche went eight innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. After the win, the Lutcher High product gave his mom the game ball.

Fellow pitcher Zach Hess closed out the contest with three strikeouts in the ninth inning. "That's why he's going to go down as one of the best in LSU history," said Hess. "He's such a competitor and he does it night in and night out, he gives you everything he has when he goes out there and any time you have Jared Poche out there on the mound, you have a lot of confidence you're going to win the game."

Senior second baseman Cole Freeman reminisced on how the milestone will fit into his memories. "I get to say I was a part of it for the rest of my life, get to tell my kids that Jared Poche is the all-time winningest pitcher in LSU history and I was on the field for that game, that's pretty exciting stuff. I couldn't be happier for him and his family, couldn't have happened to a better guy," said Freeman.

LSU will go with junior right-handed pitcher Alex Lange Friday against the Beavers. If OSU loses, a rematch will ensue Saturday to decide who advances to the championship series. A Tigers loss Friday means their tournament is done as they already have one loss in the double elimination format.

