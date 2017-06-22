NOPD: One man shot in the Seventh Ward - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: One man shot in the Seventh Ward

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot early Thursday morning in the Seventh Ward.

New Orleans police said the shooting happened near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Broad Street.

Initial police reports indicate one man was shot.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly