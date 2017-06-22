Tchefuncte River is rising in Covington

The swollen Tchefuncte River is flooding some Covington streets Thursday morning.

The water is rising just off of Three Rivers Road near the Interstate-12 overpass on the Tchefuncte River.

Water is creeping into the street, engulfing yards and coming closer to homes.

Dozens of cars are parked on higher ground in an attempt to keep dry. Under carports, the vehicles almost certainly would have taken water.

Some of the water is tidal flooding combined with a surge from Lake Pontchartrain from Tropical Storm Cindy.

The Tchefuncte River has a high tide near Lake Pontchartrain near 7 p.m.

