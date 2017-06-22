Jared Poche humble and proud to win 39th game

He had a chance against Texas Southern but became a victim of too many errors.

His next shot at tying the record came against Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs chased him just a few innings in.

Finally, Jared Poche tied the LSU record in all-time wins in a College World Series game one relief effort against Florida State on Saturday.

And finally, on Wednesday facing the Seminoles again in a win or go home matchup, Poche brought his best stuff to pick up his record-breaking 39th win and keep LSU's season alive.

"It's definitely not an individual award," says Poche. "Having guys like Kramer (Robertson) and Alex Bregman and all those guys behind me over the course of my career making play after play, picking me up on defense and scoring runs from the games I throw, I couldn't have done it without them."

That very defense was on display all over the infield on Wednesday night. Just as important as senior middle infielders Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman were the freshmen. Josh Smith played a great game at third, as did Jake Slaughter at first.

Smith and Slaughter also combined for four of the Tigers' seven RBI at the plate, which gave Poche the breathing room to work loosely on the mound.

"So happy for Jake Slaughter," says head coach Paul Mainieri. "What a moment in that young man's life to hit a three-run homer at TD Ameritrade Park in the College World Series on national television in front of 22,000 people."

Whatever happens from here on out for the Tigers, staving off elimination on Wednesday against Florida State will be a night to remember. One legend, Poche, cements his place in history, while the story of several freshmen like Zach Watson, Josh Smith, Jake Slaughter and reliever Zack Hess, are just beginning.

