Your Weather Authority: Impacts from Cindy through Friday

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall early this morning between Cameron, La. and Port Arthur, Texas. Outer bands will continue to impact the area through Friday.

Rain will likely come in rounds with dry hours in between. The high amounts of tropical moisture will allow for some torrential downpours that could cause flooding in spots.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through this evening and a tornado watch is in effect through this afternoon.

Over the weekend, rain chances will stay above normal and stay that way until a cold front brings drier weather by the middle of next week.

