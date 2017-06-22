Hundreds of streets flooded in Hancock County

Rising tides are bringing water onto the streets of Hancock County in Mississippi rendering dozens of roads impassable.
Near Central Avenue in Bay St. Louis, 62 streets have been deemed flooded by the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.
Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Adam said 319 roads have flooded across the county.
Adam said their tide gauge shows levels at 4.25 feet above normal and rising. Adam said he expects more roads here to take on water.
One neighborhood resident said he was riding his boat through the streets yesterday and hopes he does not have to do that again.
“This is definitely the worst I've seen it so far. I had probably about two foot of water,” said Jerry Rodriquez. “If you live on the water though, that's what's going to happen. You're gonna flood.”
Adam is asking residents to be mindful of the road conditions. If travel is necessary, drivers are urged to avoid traveling through flooded roads.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
