FFF: Vegas and fans taking a guarded approach to 2017 Saints

Drew Brees is entering the final year of his deal with the Saints. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

In this edition of FFF I focus on the wait-and-see attitude of Saints fans going into the 2017 season. Plus, a look at Emeril Lagasse's restaurant Meril.

FOOTBALL

With five weeks to go until Saints training camp starts, usually in the summer months Who-Dat Nation is chatting up "This could be the year talk." That's usually, but in 2017 that's not the case.

First off Vegas is ho-hum on the Saints in 2017. Their predicted win total for the Black and Gold is eight. Well, I guess that's an improvement from the last three seasons of going 7-9.

A good reason for Saints fans pessimism, the injury bug is hurting their beloved team.

Left tackle Terron Armstead's torn labrum will keep him out of action at the earliest until mid-October. Due to a heart condition, newly signed (4-year deal worth close to $30 million) defensive lineman Nick Fairley's career could be over. Weakside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe missed minicamp with a foot injury. Though, we're used to Ellerbe injuries by now.

That's three possible starters that might not see the field in week one. That's also if you believe Max Unger's foot injury will heal by the end of training camp.

Brees in the last year of his deal, and questions abound if Dennis Allen can get the "D" back to good, also make The Who-Dats uneasy.

At least the days of being subjected to The Greenbrier makes them soft conversation are done. The fan base can question the 2017 Saints in-person now come late July at training camp.

FÚTBOL

Numerous times in this space I've been able to articulate the soon-to-be greatness of Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, an 18-year old member of the U.S. National Team, exhibited against Trinidad and Tobago why he'll be the 'LeBron' of soccer in America. His two goals led the Stars and Stripes to victory, and also helped the squad's quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Pulisic plies his trade in Germany, so it's hard to become a household name in America. But his reach is growing by the day. A prime example came in my own life.

My dad and I focus most of our talk to the Saints and LSU, that's usually it. On Father's Day he took our talks in a new direction asking "How great can Pulisic be?" My response, the greatest ever to play the game in our country.

It's a small sample size, but the legend will grow, I promise.

FOOD

Emeril Lagasse opened his fourth restaurant in the Crescent City, Meril, in late September of 2016. It seems customary in this town to try all new restaurants in the first month, and come out swinging with a bold opinion of the new spot.

I did the opposite with Meril. I waited over six months to try Lagasse's new creation. I wanted to let Meril find its footing before I tried numerous dishes in one sitting. I'm sure glad I did.

I tried five dishes, and if my body could've handled it, I would've tried 15. The meal was just that good. From the fried rock shrimp tacos, and crispy turkey necks off the snacks menu. To the saffron pappardelle, and candied pork ribs for main courses. For dessert, oh my, the bananas foster doberge cake. The flavors and creativity with each plate left me blown away.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.