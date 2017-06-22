NOPD searching for missing man

New Orleans police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing person.

Victor Clavo, 28, was last seen on June 15 leaving a residence in the 3200 block of Magellan Street.

He was in his red 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Louisiana license plate #ZCE846.

He has not been seen or heard from since this time.

Clavo is described as a black male with a medium build, standing about five feet 11 inches tall, weighing at about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Victor Clavo is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

