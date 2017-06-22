NOPD searching for missing man

Officials in the town of Jean Lafitte are calling for a voluntary evacuation of the Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria areas.more>>
Victor Clavo, 28, was last seen on June 15 leaving a residence in the 3200 block of Magellan Street.more>>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.more>>
The water is rising just off of Three Rivers Road near the Interstate-12 overpass on the Tchefuncte River.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.more>>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.more>>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.more>>
Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the response to Tropical Storm Cindy, which was downgraded to a tropical depression.more>>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.more>>
