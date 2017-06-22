Officials call for voluntary evacuation Lafitte, Crown Point, Ba - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Officials call for voluntary evacuation Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: FOX 8 viewer) (Source: FOX 8 viewer)
LAFITTE, LA (WVUE) -

Officials in the town of Jean Lafitte are calling for a voluntary evacuation of the Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria areas.

With water rising, Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner is urging residents to leave the area.

There is high water along Jean Lafitte Boulevard.

Swamped yards could be seen along the highway heading south, from the town of Lafitte.

In some spots, SUVs were forced to slow down.

Workers were preparing sand bags.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly