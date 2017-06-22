Tornado warning issued for southern Mississippi

Drew Brees is entering the final year of his deal with the Saints. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

In this edition of FFF I focus on the wait-and-see attitude of Saints fans going into the 2017 season. Plus, a look at Emeril Lagasse's restaurant Meril. FOOTBALL With five weeks to go until Saints training camp starts, usually in the summer months Who-Dat Nation is chatting up "This could be the year talk." That's usually, but in 2017 that's not the case. First off Vegas is ho-hum on the Saints in 2017. Their predicted win total for the Black and Gold is eight. Well... more>>