Tornado warning issued for southern Mississippi

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A tornado warning for southwestern Pike County and southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi until 12:45 p.m.

At 12:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Osyka, or 15 miles northeast of Greensburg, moving north at 40 mph.

