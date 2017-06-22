Broken water main forces boil water advisory for Venetian Isles

A water main break forced the Sewerage and Water Board to issue a precautionary “boil water advisory” for residents in Venetian Isles.more>>
A tornado warning for southwestern Pike County and southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippimore>>
Officials in the town of Jean Lafitte are calling for a voluntary evacuation of the Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria areas.more>>
Victor Clavo, 28, was last seen on June 15 leaving a residence in the 3200 block of Magellan Street.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.more>>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.more>>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.more>>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.more>>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.more>>
A technical glitch left a BBC anchor on the air for four minutes with nothing to say.more>>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.more>>
