Broken water main forces boil water advisory for Venetian Isles

A water main break forced the Sewerage and Water Board to issue a precautionary “boil water advisory” for residents in Venetian Isles.

Workers are not able to fix the break because of high water in the subdivision.

Venetian Isles is located outside the levee protection system.

Residents are advised not to drink the water or use it to make ice or brush your teeth.

People with compromised immune systems are advised not to wash their hands or shower or bathe in the water.

The state health department will begin testing samples as soon as they can access the area.

