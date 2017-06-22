S&WB cancels boil water advisory for Venetian Isles

The Sewage and Water Board with a consultation from the Louisiana Department of Health has cancelled the boil water advisory that was issued for the residents of Venetian Isles.

According to officials, bacterial tests confirmed that the water was safe to use and drink.

A water main break forced the Sewerage and Water Board to issue a precautionary “boil water advisory”.

Residents are being advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system.

Cedric Grant, Executive Director of the Sewage and Water Board, released a statement saying,

“Water samples from across the Venetian Isles area of New Orleans have tested negative for contamination, so the precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled. Sewerage and Water Board is committed to providing safe drinking water and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”

