Woman arrested for abandoning litter of puppies

The Franklinton Police Department arrested a woman accused of abandoning a litter of puppies in a field on June 19.

Police say a patrol lieutenant observed Rita Mooney’s vehicle speeding away from a secluded area. He then noticed seven puppies next to the street and radioed to a sergeant who was able to stop Mooney’s Vehicle. Police say she admitted to officers that she dropped the puppies off, in hopes that someone else would find them.

Rita Mooney was booked with misdemeanor animal cruelty. Her court date was set for August. The Franklinton Police Department says it takes animal cruelty very seriously and asks people to spay and neuter their animals.

The dogs were turned over to animal control, and were then taken by the Humane Society of Louisiana. They will be evaluated by a veterinarian and placed for adoption. You can find more information at www.humanela.org.

