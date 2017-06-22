Woman arrested for abandoning litter of puppies in Franklinton field

LSU took a break from the beach balls and blonde hair that have highlighted the good times of their stay at the College World Series to bring some joy to a fan already in Omaha long before the tournament began.more>>
LSU took a break from the beach balls and blonde hair that have highlighted the good times of their stay at the College World Series to bring some joy to a fan already in Omaha long before the tournament began.more>>
The Franklinton Police Department arrested a woman accused of abandoning a litter of puppies in a field on June 19.more>>
A south wind started causing big problems for the people of Lafitte around mid-day.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex.more>>
A month ago, J.P. France was on the mound in his Tulane green proposing to his now-fiancee. Now, he is transferring to Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility after graduating this spring.more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.more>>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.more>>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.more>>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.more>>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.more>>