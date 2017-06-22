LIVE: NOPD rolls crews to east after officer needs assistance

New Orleans police are investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance in New Orleans East.more>>
The Franklinton Police Department arrested a woman accused of abandoning a litter of puppies in a field on June 19.more>>
A water main break forced the Sewerage and Water Board to issue a precautionary “boil water advisory” for residents in Venetian Isles.more>>
A tornado warning for southwestern Pike County and southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippimore>>
Officials in the town of Jean Lafitte are calling for a voluntary evacuation of the Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria areas.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.more>>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.more>>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.more>>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.more>>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.more>>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...more>>
