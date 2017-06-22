Man arrested after officer-involved shooting, SWAT Roll in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an officer needing assistance at the Eastwind Apartments in the 5100 block of Bundy Road just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the officer was responding to a medical call at the apartment complex. The officer was then told by one of the first responders that they saw a man walking around carrying a rifle.

The officer spotted the man carrying the rifle and shots were fired.

Police say the suspect fled to an apartment where he barricaded himself inside with three other people.

The NOPD SWAT team arrived at the scene and after brief negotiations, all four of the apartment’s occupants surrendered to police.

The officer nor the suspect were injured in the shooting.

Police say one male was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Investigators say that the suspect has refused to give his name to officers and has given them multiple false names. Officers are waiting to determine his identity through fingerprints.

The other three occupants of the apartment were questioned and released.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the NOPD Public Integrity Bureau at (504) 658-6800.

