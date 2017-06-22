NOPD rolls crews to east after officer needs assistance

A SWAT roll is underway at an apartment complex in New Orleans East.

At about 1:53 p.m., an NOPD Seventh District officer was responding to an unrelated matter in the 5100 block of Bundy Road when the officer saw a male armed with an automatic rifle.

The subject ran from the officer and barricaded himself inside an apartment. Soon after, a SWAT roll was declared.

An investigation is ongoing into whether the officer or the subject was fired upon in the incident.

There have been no injuries reported as of this update.

New information will be provided as it becomes available.

