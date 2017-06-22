TS Cindy serves as a reminder about the potential harm even a small storm can inflict

The Saints have signed their entire draft class.more>>
The Saints have signed their entire draft class.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance in New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance in New Orleans East.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy may be dissipating but the tropical moisture will stick around the Gulf Coast into early next week.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy may be dissipating but the tropical moisture will stick around the Gulf Coast into early next week.more>>
People in South Louisiana woke up Thursday morning to splashes of blue sky and might have wondered what all the fuss was about over a tropical storm on the Texas-Louisiana border.more>>
People in South Louisiana woke up Thursday morning to splashes of blue sky and might have wondered what all the fuss was about over a tropical storm on the Texas-Louisiana border.more>>
The Franklinton Police Department arrested a woman accused of abandoning a litter of puppies in a field on June 19.more>>
The Franklinton Police Department arrested a woman accused of abandoning a litter of puppies in a field on June 19.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.more>>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.more>>
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.more>>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.more>>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.more>>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.more>>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.more>>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.more>>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.more>>