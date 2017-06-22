David: Tropical moisture sticking around

Tropical Storm Cindy may be dissipating but the tropical moisture will stick around the Gulf Coast into early next week. This means our chances for showers and storms will remain elevated. In fact, Friday may be even stormier as Cindy's "tail" departs to the east.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and storms. Severe weather chances are low but the possibility of locally heavy downpours will remain.

It's possible that some drier air may make its way to our area by Tuesday and Wednesday temporarily lowering rain chances.

Tide levels will remain elevated across the region for another 24 hours. Winds will begin to subside and turn a bit more westerly giving some relief to south facing shorelines by the weekend.

