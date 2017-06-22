Saints sign first round pick Ryan Ramczyk

The Saints have signed their entire draft class. The team announced they've inked first round tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a four-year deal.

Ramczyk was taken with the 32nd overall pick in the first round. He did not participate in offseason work as he recovers from surgery.

With Terron Armstead out 4-6 months, Ramczyk could compete for the starting left tackle job if he gets healthy.

