Saints sign first round pick Ryan Ramczyk

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints have signed their entire draft class. The team announced they've inked first round tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a four-year deal.

Ramczyk was taken with the 32nd overall pick in the first round. He did not participate in offseason work as he recovers from surgery.

With Terron Armstead out 4-6 months, Ramczyk could compete for the starting left tackle job if he gets healthy.

