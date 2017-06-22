Strong wind and waves remain along the coast even as Cindy weakens

Kramer Robertson's blonde hair is here to stay, at least while the Tigers are in Omaha.more>>
Kramer Robertson's blonde hair is here to stay, at least while the Tigers are in Omaha.more>>
In between the rainy spell, people took their shot at enjoying the beach along the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday.more>>
In between the rainy spell, people took their shot at enjoying the beach along the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance in New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance in New Orleans East.more>>
The Saints have signed their entire draft class.more>>
The Saints have signed their entire draft class.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy may be dissipating but the tropical moisture will stick around the Gulf Coast into early next week.more>>
Tropical Storm Cindy may be dissipating but the tropical moisture will stick around the Gulf Coast into early next week.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.more>>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.more>>
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.more>>
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.more>>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.more>>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.more>>