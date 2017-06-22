Shaw product J.P. France announces transfer from Tulane to Missi - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Shaw product J.P. France announces transfer from Tulane to Mississippi State

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune
A month ago, J.P. France was on the mound in his Tulane green, proposing to his now-fiancee. Now, he is transferring to Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility after graduating this spring.

The Archbishop Shaw alumnus and Luling native announced his decision on twitter:

He will be coached in Starkville by a fellow Tulane product in head coach Andy Cannizaro. As a redshirt junior in 2017, France finished 6-9 with a 3.84 ERA, allowing 100 hits and striking out 73 batters in 96 innings pitched.

