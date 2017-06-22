Shaw product J.P. France announces transfer from Tulane to Mississippi State

A month ago, J.P. France was on the mound in his Tulane green, proposing to his now-fiancee. Now, he is transferring to Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility after graduating this spring.

The Archbishop Shaw alumnus and Luling native announced his decision on twitter:

I am so grateful and excited to further my career one more at Mississippi State! #HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/L3lPKwEiSY — JP France (@Jpeeezy3) June 22, 2017

He will be coached in Starkville by a fellow Tulane product in head coach Andy Cannizaro. As a redshirt junior in 2017, France finished 6-9 with a 3.84 ERA, allowing 100 hits and striking out 73 batters in 96 innings pitched.

