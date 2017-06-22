LSU football gets Class of 2018 running back commitment

In his first offseason as LSU head coach, Ed Orgeron has mentioned repeatedly that his staff is working to replenish the running back position with recruits for the Class of 2018. Thursday night, the Tigers moved one step closer to that goal with a commitment from Chris Curry.

Curry is a 5'11", 200-pound back from Lehigh Acres, Florida who is in Baton Rouge this weekend for a summer camp. He tweeted out his commitment Thursday night:

