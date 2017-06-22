Town of Jean Lafitte calls for voluntary evacuation

A south wind started causing big problems for the people of Lafitte around mid-day.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex.more>>
A month ago, J.P. France was on the mound in his Tulane green proposing to his now-fiancee. Now, he is transferring to Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility after graduating this spring.more>>
In between the rainy spell, people took their shot at enjoying the beach along the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday.more>>
Kramer Robertson's blonde hair is here to stay, at least while the Tigers are in Omaha.more>>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...more>>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.more>>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.more>>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.more>>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.more>>
It's not all that unusual to see deer this time of the year, especially in rural West Tennessee.more>>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.more>>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.more>>
