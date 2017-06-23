Flood waters recede after Tropical Storm Cindy blows through

Water has receded some on the Mandeville Lakefront.

An incredible scene as waves continues to crash over the sea wall, sending water spilling onto the streets, and at some points, some of these Mandeville businesses.

Water made it’s way into some businesses and to the doorstep of others.

The biggest threat appears to be the waves as they continue to pound the seawall and send water in.

In Lower Jefferson Parish officials issued a voluntary evacuation at noon Thursday because of the rising water winds from Tropical Storm Cindy coming from the south.

That voluntary evacuation included the town of Jean Lafitte, Barataria, Lower Lafitte, and Crown Point.

Trucks and high water vehicles are the only vehicles that can make it through the area.

Crews spent the last couple of days sandbagging the levees along the bayou to hold back at least some of the water.

"Actually most of our concern is always when the storm hits and after because that draws all the south winds and high tide affects us," said Crystal Martin.

“If you live in the Lower Barataria or if you have to get out of Lower Lafitte, you know Goose Bayou north it's got a foot of water on the road,” said Jean Lafitte Mayor Timothy Kerner. “Lower Barataria has got a lot of water on the road. If you could get your car out of there, if you could go somewhere, go.”

Kerner said while the water may still rise, he does not expect it to get much higher than it has already.

Officials in Plaquemines Parish say they had to scramble to stop high water from destroying a levee in Myrtle Grove.

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier said the water was overtopping levees yesterday on the bayou side of Highway 23.

Crews were able to put massive sandbags in place to protect the levee and keep water from flooding the highway.

“We had water begin topping the backside of the Myrtle Grove pump station,” Cormier said. “And whenever you see that happening, it starts washing away the grass, started washing away some of the mud, forming gullies, we caught it in time with the sandbags, we've now sandbagged the perimeter and that will prevent any washout of the levee.”

A bobcat to help but the weight of the machine was putting too much stress on the levee, so crews finished the job with an air boat.

They hope the situation will improve even more as tides begin to fall.

Businesses along Highway 603 in Mississippi felt the effects of flooded streets.

One business owner says he believes post-Katrina flood protection upgrades miles away may be making things worse in some areas.

“I've lived here my whole life, I've never seen water, this much water just keep on coming and coming,” said David Babineau. “Every year it gets worse.”

According to Hancock County officials, more than 300 streets were flooded as of Thursday night.

