Toddler hurt in New Orleans East fire with seven children home alone

Neighbors in New Orleans East helped rescue a 3-year-old boy after his home went up in flames Thursday night.

The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard.

Seven children, ages 15 years and younger, were alone in the home at the time.

Neighbors were able to pull the toddler out of the house before New Orleans firefighters arrived.

He was taken to a nearby hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

