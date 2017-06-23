NOPD: Body found in Mississippi River - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Body found in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A body was found Friday morning in the Mississippi River near Conti Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The United States Coast Guard is handling recovery efforts.

No further information is currently available.

