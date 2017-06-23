NOPD: Body found in Mississippi River

Ochsner will partner with St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital to bring long-term acute care, skilled nursing and inpatient rehabilitation services to an single location in St. Tammany Parish.more>>
Water has receded some on the Mandeville Lakefront.more>>
A car was stolen after a Thursday night armed home invasion in the Riverbend neighborhood.more>>
New Orleans police have identified a suspect wanted for a Tuesday night armed robbery.more>>
A body was found Friday morning in the Mississippi River near Conti Street.more>>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.more>>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.more>>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.more>>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.more>>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.more>>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.more>>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.more>>
An airplane has made an emergency landing at the Charleston International Airport, a spokesperson confirms.more>>
Sulphur Springs Police need your help identifying the suspect who vandalized one of the famous glass bathrooms on the square in Sulphur Springs.more>>
Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.more>>
