NOPD identifies armed robbery suspect

New Orleans police have identified a suspect wanted for a Tuesday night armed robbery.

Police are searching for David Griffin, 25, in connection with the robbery that happened near the intersection of Bennett and Rankin streets.

The victim told police that just before 11:20 p.m. that night, a suspect, described as a black male, approached his vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Griffin, forced his way into the car while armed with a knife.

The victim told police he was held at knife point while the suspect demanded his property.

The victim was able to flee the vehicle and Griffin fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information about this incident or Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

