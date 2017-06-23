Car stolen during Riverbend home invasion

A car was stolen after a Thursday night armed home invasion in the Riverbend neighborhood.

An armed person forced the victim inside his home just before midnight in the 900 block of Dublin Street.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, forced to the floor and ordered to give up his wallet.

The man gave up is wallet but inadvertently dropped his keys.

The armed person grabbed the keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The car was later found crashed.

