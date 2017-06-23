Ochsner announces plans to pump life into Louisiana Heart Hospital site

Ochsner Health System announced Friday that it will lease the recently-closed Louisiana Heart Hospital in Lacombe.

Ochsner will partner with St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital to bring long-term acute care, skilled nursing and inpatient rehabilitation services to a single location in St. Tammany Parish.

“We are excited that this facility will once again be opened and provide much-needed medical services for our residents as well as jobs for our local health care workforce,” said St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister.

Over the next 12-18 months, plans include opening:

A 30-bed long-term acute care unit to provide intense specialized care for patients with serious medical conditions

A 25-bed skilled nursing facility to provide highly skilled medical care for patients working through a short-term rehabilitation or for those suffering from a chronic condition who need longer-term care

A 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit for patients who need intensive rehabilitative care in an inpatient setting to help them regain the highest degree of independence; and an occupational rehabilitation area.

“Over the next five years, we expect to invest nearly $15 million to deliver new and innovative models of care while also growing jobs and expanding administrative services in St. Tammany,” said Warner Thomas, President, and CEO, Ochsner Health System.

