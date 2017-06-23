Crimestoppers GNO increases rewards

Crimestoppers has increased its rewards for information leading to an arrest. (FOX 8)

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans held a press conference Friday to announce increased rewards.

Typically, Crimestoppers advertised a reward of up to $2,500. Friday, the organization released a poster saying it will raise rewards to $5,000.

There were at least 35 people standing on alter at St. Louis Cathedral for this announcement.

Crimestoppers is now offering $3,500 for information that leads to an arrest on non-fatal shootings. If you give info leading to a gun that is linked to a crime, you get $1,000. If you give info leading to an arrest for a homicide you now get $5,000.

Just last month, in a Crimetracker Investigation, FOX 8 asked Crimestoppers if they would consider raising reward amounts to entice more tips.

Crimestoppers said there were no plans to increase reward amounts. The group is asking for monthly prayers to help stop the violence. July 10 and Aug. 2 are when these prayers are requested.

