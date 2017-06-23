LSU adds Justin Jefferson to Class of 2017 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU adds Justin Jefferson to Class of 2017

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
On the heels of Rickey Jefferson departing Baton Rouge, his younger brother, Justin, is set to join the LSU football program this fall.

The receiver from Destrehan High tweeted Friday that after spending the last four months since signing day uncommitted to a college, he has a destination:

Jefferson was part of Destrehan's 2016 squad that reached the Class 5A semifinals after an undefeated regular season. Rickey played safety for the Tigers and their oldest brother, Jordan, was a quarterback at LSU.

