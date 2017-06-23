Chef John Folse: Terrine of catfish and crawfish

Chef John Folse says this recipe is one if his most requested hors d’oeuvre items, as he brings Louisiana cooking all over the world. This classical presentation of catfish is perfect for parties, graduations and holidays.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 20 Servings

Ingredients:

4 (5–8 ounce) fillets catfish

1 pound crawfish tails

1 cup heavy-duty mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ ounce sherry

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 packages unflavored gelatin, dissolved in ¼ cup warm water

2 tbsps cracked black pepper

Dash hot sauce

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Coarsely chop catfish and crawfish. In a 2-quart mixing bowl, combine catfish and crawfish with all remaining ingredients, blending well to incorporate. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic if necessary. Pour mixture into a terrine mold, cover and place in refrigerator overnight. When ready to serve, remove from mold and garnish with French bread or garlic croutons.

