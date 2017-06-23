David: Storms stick around

Above normal rain chances will stick around for the weekend.more>>
A car was stolen after a Thursday night armed home invasion in the Riverbend neighborhood.more>>
Chef John Folse says this recipe is one if his most requested hors d’oeuvre items, as he brings Louisiana cooking all over the world. This classical presentation of catfish is perfect for parties, graduations and holidays.more>>
Businesses on the Lakefront are drying out and reopening after fighting flood water Thursday afternoon.more>>
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans held a press conference Friday to announce increased rewards.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.more>>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.more>>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.more>>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days.more>>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.more>>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.more>>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.more>>
