David: Storms stick around

Above normal rain chances will stick around for the weekend. A late June cold front will attempt to move through Southeast Louisiana by Monday. Ahead of the front deep moisture will pool across the area bringing daily shower and storm chances for the weekend. There will be dry periods but a better than even chance of getting wet each day.

Some drier air may move into the region on Monday and Tuesday. This may not eliminate the rain but make it more spotty and most likely closer to the coast.

By the middle and of next week summer doldrums set in with heat, humidity and spotty storms each day.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected through the weekend.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.