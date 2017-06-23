Armed robber crashes stolen SUV after Riverbend-area home invasion

“It makes you feel like you’re no longer safe to be sitting around outside,” Charles Jumonville said.

Jumonville is still in shock about what unfolded in his neighborhood Thursday just before noon.

“I understand a man that lives two doors away was held up at gunpoint,” Jumonville said.

Police said a gunman forced a man inside his Dublin Street home, told him to get on the floor and hand over his wallet. The victim complied and accidentally dropped his car keys. Police said the gunman took the victim’s keys and stole his SUV.

Neighbors said the gunman sped off in the victim’s SUV, traveling the wrong way down Freret St.

“I was just sitting at home and I just heard a big noise, like an explosion,” said Ana Burjaili.

“He hit a trailer and broke the trailer to pieces. Then he hit a car and a truck that was parked behind the car,” said a postal worker who was working in the neighborhood.

The postal worker decided to jump into action and try to help someone he thought was an innocent man.

“He started to kick the window out. Once he kicked the window out, it was very difficult for him to get out, so I pulled him out. I was asking him, 'Are you ok?' He didn’t say anything. He turned and started walking away. Then, he just broke out running, so I assumed he had stolen the car,'” the postal worker said.

The gunman got away. The postal worker said he was just trying to be a good citizen.

“Even if something would have happened, it’s a life. I did my part as a human being, but I felt kind of bad because this man was a criminal,” the postal worker said.

