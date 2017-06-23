LSU keeps their season alive with a 3-1 win over OSU

Alex Lange will get the start for LSU on the mound tonight. Source: Chris Hagan

LSU couldn't have been much better in Friday afternoon's 3-1 win over Oregon State. It all started with an outstanding performance from Alex Lange on the mound.

The junior ace went 7.1 innings en route to his 10th win of the season.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, once again, in the second inning, and they followed exactly the same formula. Greg Deichmann started the rally with a double, and the freshman Zach Watson continued his hot hitting with his first of three hits. Josh Smith singled to score Deichmann, and then Beau Jordan laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring in Watson and make it 2-0.

Lange got in a bit of trouble in the third inning, which resulted in a run-scoring walk. But outside of that, he was nearly flawless, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts.

Smith gave the Tigers a late insurance run in the seventh inning when he belted his fifth home run over the season over the bullpen in right field.

The LSU win forces a winner-take-all Saturday game to determine who will represent this side of the bracket in next week's championship series.

