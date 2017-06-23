Crimestoppers increases rewards following FOX 8 investigation

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans says it's increasing the amount of money offered to tipsters in an effort to help combat crime.more>>
“It makes you feel like you’re no longer safe to be sitting around outside,” says Charles Jumonville. Jumonville is still in shock about what unfolded in his neighborhood Thursday just before noon.more>>
Above normal rain chances will stick around for the weekend.more>>
A car was stolen after a Thursday night armed home invasion in the Riverbend neighborhood.more>>
Chef John Folse says this recipe is one if his most requested hors d’oeuvre items, as he brings Louisiana cooking all over the world. This classical presentation of catfish is perfect for parties, graduations and holidays.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.more>>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.more>>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.more>>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.more>>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.more>>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.more>>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.more>>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.more>>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.more>>
