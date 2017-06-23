Family members, police search for a missing teenage girl

Police ask for help finding Marielle Chattmon, 17, who was last seen on June 20 (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans Police search for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on June 20.

Marielle Chattmon was last seen at 3 p.m. that day by her mother in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street. She has not returned to her home since then.

Chattmon’s mother said the teen has run away before. She says Marielle Chattmon suffers from a number of mental illnesses.

Anyone who knows where Marielle Chattmon is should call detectives at (504) 658-6070 or the New Orleans Police Department’s non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.

